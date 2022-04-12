Dairy Queen is offering 75-cent ice cream cones to celebrate its Texas anniversary

Dairy Queen is celebrating 75 years in the great state of Texas with a deep discount on ice cream cones.

Now through April 24, the fast-food chain is offering a small cone or a small, classic dipped cone for 75 cents.

Texas has more Dairy Queen locations than any other state with nearly 600 stores.

There are well over 20 Dairy Queen locations just within the San Antonio city limits.

Dairy Queen is also looking to share memories with its fans. If you have a DQ memory that goes beyond the Blizzard — share it on DQTexas.com/anniversary.

Have you heard? We’ve been in Texas for 75 years! 🥳 To celebrate, we’re offering what started it all—our perfect... Posted by Dairy Queen TX on Monday, April 4, 2022

