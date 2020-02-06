Viva Villa offers unique barbecue tacos during rodeo run

SAN ANTONIO – It’s all about barbecue on the menu at Viva Villa during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

But it’s not your typical Texas barbecue that’s being served at the Market Square eatery, it’s Tex-Mex barbecue.

For example, a smoked brisket taco stuffed on a flour tortilla with guacamole and tomatillo habanero sauce will make your mouth water.

And if you like carnitas, entertain your taste buds to a smoked carnitas taco with guacamole, tomatillo habanero sauce, pickled onions and a chile torreado on the side.

If you can’t make it to Viva Villa during the rodeo, no problem. The tasty tacos will be offered during the entire month of February.

