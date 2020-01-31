San Antonio food truck serves up delicious ramen bowl

SAN ANTONIO – It’s safe to say noodles are universally loved and El Remedio Food Truck in San Antonio is serving up a new take on the ever-popular ramen-noodle.

Birria ramen and the Cali burrito de Birria are two new additions to the menu at El Remedio.

Elder Eats heads to another delicious taco truck location

The food truck is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo and is open for business on select weekends at 2534 Babcock Road.

Check El Remedio’s Facebook page to see when they’re open and serving up that delicious ramen and other Mexican street food classics.

Want more foodie news? KSAT’s David Elder has now embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

It’s called the Big Cheese and you need one