It’s called the Big Cheese and you need one

SAN ANTONIO – Elder Eats went to The Shack, an extreme burger and hot dog restaurant on the West Side.

After moving from Prue and Babcock, The Shack is now located at 7431 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 115.

The eatery specializes in burgers and hot dogs and even has an enchilada stuffed inside of a hot dog on the menu.

Even if you’re eating healthy in 2020, The Shack has a keto bun.

Oreo churros, funnel cakes and a plethora of desserts are also available at The Shack, which has an impressive 4.5 stars on Yelp.

