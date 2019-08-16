Elder Eats intern takes you for some healthy dishes at 5 Points Local

SAN ANTONIO - 5 Points Local

Elder Eats intern, Sabrina Evans visited 5 Points Local for some healthy dishes perfect for vegans and meat eaters alike. 5 Points Local is located just outside of downtown at 1017 N. Flores St. and promotes a healthy lifestyle through clean food and yoga. Their mission is to create a community of wellness by helping their customers create connections and maintain healthy eating habits.

This restaurant is locally owned by Abby Johnson and Lisa Asvestas. It operates from a mission statement of establishing community by providing an all-organic, farm-to-table menu perfect for all ages any time of the day. They have vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to be inclusive to all their customers in the San Antonio community.

For more information on 5 Points Local, visit them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Our food is prepared with LOVE! Clean food draws the community together!

Featured Menu Items

Barbacoa Bowl

Sweet potato hash topped with grass fed barbacoa, pasture raised sunny side up egg, fresh spinach, red onions and cilantro avocado crema

Warrior Bowl

Grilled marinated flank steak, roasted beet and potato salad, avocado, fresh pasture-raised poached egg, over fresh organic mixed greens tossed with housemade vinaigrette

Karma Bowl (Vegan)

Fluffy quinoa, roasted rosemary sweet potatoes, whole black beans and fresh kale salad drizzled with chipotle cashew crema aka "Kitchen Crack"

