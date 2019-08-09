Tips to stay healthy during flu season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Flu season is on its way and HealthTexas recommends getting the flu vaccine to stay healthy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that on average there are between 12,000 and 79,000 flu-related deaths each year in the U.S., with almost 1 million hospital admissions related to the flu during the 2017-18 flu season.

Flu epidemics occur nearly every yey, mainly during the winter months.

The CDC estimates that approximately 5 to 20% of the U.S. population is infected with the flu each year, while only 3 to 11% of these people will have symptoms of the flu.

Children up to 17 years old are most likely to develop symptomatic flu infections.

