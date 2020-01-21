3 pediatric flu deaths reported in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Three pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported in Bexar County for the 2019-2020 season, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials said Tuesday.

Due to medical confidentiality and privacy reasons, the victims are not being identified.

Metro Health officials want residents to know that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine, which they consider the best prevention against the virus.

You an schedule an appointment by calling 210-207-8894.

Free flu shots are still available while supplies last at the East Side clinic at 210 Mel Waiters Way, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. by appointment only.

You can also go to the Frank Garrett Center at 1226 NW 18th St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for people six months and older. CDC officials said the vaccine is really important for people 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or kidney and liver disorders, because they are more susceptible to serious flu complications.

Metropolitan Health officials recommend a three-step approach to protecting yourself and others from the flu: