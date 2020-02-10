SAQ: Your Valentine’s Day concerns addressed by Dr. Harry Croft

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day can trigger a wide range of emotions for many people. While some may be excited to celebrate with their loved ones, others may feel sad, overwhelmed, pressured or altogether apathetic.

On Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., KSAT will host a livestream Q&A with psychiatrist Dr. Harry Croft. It’s a chance for viewers, who may be having a hard time navigating their emotions ahead of the holiday, to ask questions about dating, relationships, love and loneliness.

The livestream will be available on KSAT.com and on the KSAT app on streaming devices.

Dr. Croft is triple board certified in adult psychiatry, addiction medicine and sex therapy. He is the medical director of HealthyPlaces.com.

What questions do you have for Dr. Croft?