KSAT ranks among top fundraisers in nation for No Shave November challenge with one week to go

SAN ANTONIO – The guys at KSAT have been raising money for cancer awareness through the No Shave November challenge and with one week to go, they’re currently ranked as the third-highest organization in the U.S. in terms of monies raised.

As of Tuesday morning, the KSAT gents have more than $6,800 in contributions that will help support cancer prevention, research and education.

The leaderboard for the No Shave November currently lists the KSAT crew as the nation’s No. 6 team.

With 13 participants on KSAT’s No Shave November team, Mike Osterhage and Mark Austin are in the lead for fundraising, each surpassing $1,000 in donations thus far.

“I am beyond thrilled at our fundraising success so far in this year’s No-Shave November,” said Austin. “KSAT viewers never fail to show their love and support and they’ve proven that, yet again, in the fight against cancer. America’s seventh-largest city has a very big heart. It’s one of the reasons I love living and working in San Antonio.”

If you want to support the cause and join our fundraising efforts, you can donate through this link: Team KSAT.

Here are the updates from week three - see what the guys look like in the photos below:

Some are better at selfies than others but it’s all for a good cause.

