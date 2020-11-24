73ºF

Health

KSAT ranks among top fundraisers in nation for No Shave November challenge with one week to go

Contributions help support cancer prevention, research and education

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: No Shave November, Men's Health, San Antonio
Dillon Collier, Deven Clarke and Justin Horne participating in No Shave November in 2020.
Dillon Collier, Deven Clarke and Justin Horne participating in No Shave November in 2020. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – The guys at KSAT have been raising money for cancer awareness through the No Shave November challenge and with one week to go, they’re currently ranked as the third-highest organization in the U.S. in terms of monies raised.

As of Tuesday morning, the KSAT gents have more than $6,800 in contributions that will help support cancer prevention, research and education.

The leaderboard for the No Shave November currently lists the KSAT crew as the nation’s No. 6 team.

With 13 participants on KSAT’s No Shave November team, Mike Osterhage and Mark Austin are in the lead for fundraising, each surpassing $1,000 in donations thus far.

“I am beyond thrilled at our fundraising success so far in this year’s No-Shave November,” said Austin. “KSAT viewers never fail to show their love and support and they’ve proven that, yet again, in the fight against cancer. America’s seventh-largest city has a very big heart. It’s one of the reasons I love living and working in San Antonio.”

If you want to support the cause and join our fundraising efforts, you can donate through this link: Team KSAT.

Here are the updates from week three - see what the guys look like in the photos below:

Some are better at selfies than others but it’s all for a good cause.

