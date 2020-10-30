KSAT men grow facial hair for good cause in November 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A lot of traditions are having to change this year due to COVID-19, but some KSAT anchors and reporters are keeping one important one this year -- No-Shave November.

While viewers are used to seeing on-air journalists with clean-shaven faces, our male KSAT team members have been putting their razors down for the last few Novembers for cancer awareness, and this year is no different.

We’re joining forces with No-Shave November and Movember to raise funds to support cancer prevention, research and education.

What's the difference between No-Shave November and Movember?

No-Shave November is all beard. It's a web-based, nonprofit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. (All types of cancer and not just men)

Movember is mustache only. It focuses on the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Here are the explanations from some of the KSAT No-Shave participants about why they decided to join the cause:

Dillon Collier: I am participating in No-Shave November and using my platform as a television reporter to help educate people about cancer prevention. As a reporter who typically must be clean-shaven, I think having a bright red beard on television will draw even more attention to prevention. I am participating to honor my late grandfather Horace, and my late grandmother Janice, both of whom died of cancer.

Steve Spriester: I hate cancer! It has damaged and ruined the lives of people I love. My uncle, who is a father figure to me, is battling colon cancer. Brain cancer took the man who brought me to San Antonio, breast cancer nearly took one of my co-anchors, lung cancer ravaged one of my wife’s favorite aunts. This is about more than some facial hair. To me, this is a small gesture to show those I love that I care about why they’ve gone and are going through, and to show the millions of others and their loved ones battling cancer, that they are not alone. I ask you to donate and join me in a fight against something that may not have a cure, but can’t crush our hope.

Marcus Trujillo: Why am I participating?....My mother is a breast cancer survivor and my wife is a thyroid cancer survivor. So I this is an opportunity to raise awareness for all forms of cancer and help raise money for research.

If you want to support the cause and join our fundraising efforts, you can donate through this link: Team KSAT

Here is a list of KSAT anchors and reporters participating in No-Shave November in 2020: