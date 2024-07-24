COVID-19 summer 2024 update: University Health epidemiologist answers commonly asked questions

This summer has seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
“COVID hasn’t gone away, and it looks like we’re starting to experience another summer surge,” said Dr. Jason Bowling, a hospital epidemiologist with University Health and infectious disease specialist with UT Health San Antonio.
In the video at the top of this article, Bowling answers the following frequently asked questions about the COVID illness and the vaccine:
- Why is COVID-19 up again?
- When will we get a new booster?
- Should I get the current booster now or wait until September for the updated one?
- How will the new booster protect me better?
- What is the most common variant out now and will the new booster protect me against that?
- If the new booster was developed before the latest variant happened, how can it protect me?
- When will we have a combined COVID-19/flu vaccine?
- How long can I use my home COVID-19 test past the expiration date on the box?
- How long does my natural immunity to COVID-19 last after I’ve had it?
- Are there any specific symptoms associated with the new variant?
- How do I know if I have COVID-19, flu or another respiratory illness?
- How can we protect ourselves when COVID-19 levels are high?
- How long should someone isolate if they have COVID-19?