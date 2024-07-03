Doctors see summer spike in COVID-19 related cases

SAN ANTONIO – Fireworks aren’t the only thing going up this week. Doctors say COVID-19 cases are climbing in Military City, USA.

“COVID hasn’t gone away, and it looks like we’re starting to experience another summer surge,” said Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist with UT Health.

He said the hospital’s virology report from last week shows around 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“As we know, most people in the community are not tested,” Dr. Bowling said. “That means that there’s a lot more COVID that’s out there.”

While cases have gone up, Dr. Bowling said there hasn’t been a significant spike in hospitalizations.

“It’s still a serious illness for people to know about so they can know what they can do to protect themselves,” he said.

Dr. Bowling encourages people to get tested for COVID-19 if they’re feeling sick.

“If you have COVID, what’s recommended is that you wear a mask and that you isolate until you don’t have a fever for at least 24 hours and your symptoms are overall improving,” he explained. “But then, as you go back out in the community, it’s still helpful to wear a mask around other people for at least another five days to help reduce the risk of transmitting it to other people.”