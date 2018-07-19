Metro Health issues Level II heat advisory for SA

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District on Thursday issued a Level II heat advisory due to rising temperatures over the next few days.

Level II indicates a sustained heat index greater than or equal to 108 degrees Fahrenheit or air temperature greater than or equal to 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

Due to the increasing heat, Metro Health urges residents to take the following precautions:

Spend time in public/private locations with air-conditioning such as public libraries, recreation centers, senior centers, shopping centers/malls during their business hours. Air-conditioning is the number one protective factor against heat-related illness and death.

Stay well-hydrated, regardless of your activity level.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and appropriate sunscreen.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine intake.

Avoid heavy and/or hot foods -- they add heat to your body.

Limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day. Exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monitor those at high risk such as the elderly, infants, young children and people who are ill or have chronic diseases, such as heart disease or high blood pressure.

Do not leave children or pets unattended in a closed, parked vehicle.

Information on cooling centers location are available online at the Office of Emergency Management website. For information about transportation options, please visit www.viainfo.net.

Sunstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely health effects resulting from this heat level and heat stroke is likely with prolonged exposure.

The following are warning signs of heatstroke:

Red, hot and moist or dry skin.

No sweating.

Strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse.

Nausea.

Confusion or acting strangely.

If a child exhibits any of these signs after being in a hot vehicle, cool the child rapidly (not an ice bath, but by spraying them with cool water or with a garden hose).

Call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.