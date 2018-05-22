Food

12 hot spots to cool down with a raspa, paleta, fruit cup around SA this summer

Cool off this summer with some refreshing treats

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - The temps are quickly getting higher, and what better way to cool off than with a mangonada, raspa, or a paleta. 
We found 12 places in town that are perfect for a refreshing treat during the hot summer months.

1. Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More  - This place has a two locations in town, 4310 Blanco Rd. and 1118 W. Hildebrand Ave. 

2. Chamoy City Limits -  Mostly located at Lion's Fields at 2809 Broadway on Saturdays and Sundays. 

3. Big Daddy's Eats & Treats - 228 E. Cevallos 

4. Cubita's Raspas - 10525 W. Loop 1604

5. Sabrositos: Snacks & Fruit Cups - 2201 Vance Jackon Rd. 

6. Wizard Sno Cones - 1044 Hot Wells Blvd. 

7. Frozen Friday's - 611 W. Hildebrand Ave. 

8. Gorilla Shaved Ice - 2355 Goliad Rd. 

9. SA Pops - 3420 N. St. Mary's 

10. Sam's Snack Stand - 4410 Callaghan Rd. 

11. Snowcone Addiction - 213 Palo Alto Rd. 

12. M & M's Shaved Ice - 3203 Pleasanton Rd. 

 

