4 dead in plane crash near Galveston Bay, sheriff’s office says

GALVESTON, Texas – Four people have died in a plane crash near the base of the causeway in Galveston on Monday, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

The exact location of the crash is currently unclear, but GCSO said residents should avoid the area.

Recommended Videos

According to KPRC, authorities said the small Mexican Navy aircraft was traveling to Galveston when it crashed. It remains unclear what caused the crash.

The Galveston Airport director told KPRC there were eight people aboard the plane, six passengers and two pilots.

The Galveston County Sheriff told KPRC the plane was carrying burn patients to Galveston. It’s unclear how many passengers were burn patients.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials are assisting multiple agencies in this investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.