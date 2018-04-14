Mom claims $29 lotion cured her baby's eczema

Pure shea butter lotion is a natural way to clear up rashes and relieve dry skin without the irritation associated with moisturizers that have multiple ingredients.

A mom's Facebook post about a cosmetic company's lotion is getting a lot of attention on social media and even caused the cosmetic company to temporarily sell out of the lotion.

Sarah Rudd posted photos of her infant's eczema rash last Saturday and said he hadn't slept well for four months because he would scratch at his rash "non-stop."

Rudd had exhausted all kinds of treatments including Dermol, Nizarol, Aveeno and Oilatum, but they had no effect on her son's rash.

Finally, she said she tried Dream Cream by Lush and in a matter of one one week, her son's skin was "completely and utterly eczema free."

Her post has been shared more than 45,000 times and parents from across the globe have chimed in, echoing her praises of the lotion.

According to Refinery29, sales of the lotion went up 184 percent within 48 hours of Rudd's post, causing the beauty retailer to temporarily sell out online and in stores.

The lotion is $29.95.

