New study reveals babies who look like dad are healthier

Mothers may not be too excited about this news, but babies looking like dad may be a good thing.

A new study by faculty from Binghamton University, State University of New York states that infants who resemble their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

"Fathers are important in raising a child, and it manifests itself in the health of the child," research professor of economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek said.

According to the study, men who took part in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days per month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

"Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby," Polachek said.

