City of San Antonio opens temporary shelters through Sunday morning amid cold weather Shelters will open at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain open through 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 1 City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio said it is opening several overnight temporary shelters to help people without homes with shelter amid plunging temperatures.
The shelters will open at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain open through 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 1.
The City’s Homeless Outreach Team and Community Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will operate 24 hours starting Friday morning. The teams will help people with resources such as transportation and cold-weather supplies if an individual declines shelter.
The following shelters will be open temporarily:
City of San Antonio Bode Community Center: 901 Rigsby Avenue Communities Under the Bridge (CUB): 724 Chestnut Street 78202 New Direction Church: 1139 Gembler Road (everyone); 1802 Guadalupe Street (women only) Haven for Hope: 1 Haven for Hope Way SAMMinistries: By referral Corazon Day Center: 504 Ave E, 78215
About the Author Ivan Herrera headshot
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.
