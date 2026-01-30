Skip to main content
City of San Antonio opens temporary shelters through Sunday morning amid cold weather

Shelters will open at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain open through 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 1

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio said it is opening several overnight temporary shelters to help people without homes with shelter amid plunging temperatures.

The shelters will open at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain open through 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 1.

The City’s Homeless Outreach Team and Community Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will operate 24 hours starting Friday morning. The teams will help people with resources such as transportation and cold-weather supplies if an individual declines shelter.

The following shelters will be open temporarily:

  • City of San Antonio Bode Community Center: 901 Rigsby Avenue
  • Communities Under the Bridge (CUB): 724 Chestnut Street 78202
  • New Direction Church: 1139 Gembler Road (everyone); 1802 Guadalupe Street (women only)
  • Haven for Hope: 1 Haven for Hope Way
  • SAMMinistries: By referral
  • Corazon Day Center: 504 Ave E, 78215

Find more City of San Antonio cold-weather resources here.

Get the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority here.

