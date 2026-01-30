RECALL ROUNDUP: Hobby Lobby toys pulled for choking risks, Hyena bicycles could break

Hobby Lobby plush toys, Yetonmar teething toys and Academy Sports and Outdoors rocker chairs are all being pulled because they might be dangerous, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanfun

The company is recalling around 49,410 of its AiTuiTui Pull-String Teething Toys because the strings may be too short, posing a choking risk to babies.

So far, the CPSC is aware of 15 choking incidents and two of children able to bite pieces off the strings.

These were sold on Amazon from August 2022 to September 2025.

If you have one, you can get your money back, the CPSC said.

You will need to discard the silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the toy with a permanent marker, and email a photo to recallmls@outlook.com.

You can find the recall information here.

Hobby Lobby

Around 21,230 giraffe and llama plush toys are being recalled because the legs may detach and cause small beads to fall, posing a choking hazard to children.

According to the company, this has happened once. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The CPSC said these were sold from May 2025 to December 2025 in stores and online at Hobby Lobby nationwide.

If you have one, you can return it to the nearest Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.

You can find the recall information here.

Hyena

Around 19,890 of Hyena’s Trek and Electra Electric bicycles are being recalled because the rear bolts may break and cause the rear wheel to come off.

So far, seven bolts have broken, with no injuries reported.

These were sold at Trek stores and authorized Trek retailers from April 2025 to October 2025, the CPSC said.

If you have one, you can schedule a free repair at your nearest Trek or Electra dealer.

The CPSC said the company will provide a $10 in-store credit to any consumers who participate in the recall, with this credit being valid through Dec. 31, 2026.

You can find the recall information here.