Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into West Side street pole, SAPD says The crash was reported early Friday morning Generic SAPD patrol vehicle (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Officers said they were dispatched on a “major accident” call just before 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of West Commerce Street and South Callaghan Road, which is located just north of State Highway 151.
Upon arrival, investigators learned that a woman traveling westbound on Commerce Street left the roadway before crashing into a street pole at the intersection.
The woman, 32, was unresponsive, which caused officers to begin life-saving measures on her before emergency personnel arrived on scene, according to an SAPD preliminary report.
Authorities said the woman was later transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in her vehicle or additional injuries related to the crash, the report stated.
SAPD said its investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
