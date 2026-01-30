San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and Spurs Give hosted the third official free Cowboy Breakfast on Friday.

The event — which is the launch for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff over the weekend — served free breakfast tacos, coffee and beverages to the public.

The Cowboy Breakfast also featured rodeo merchandise, live music and family-friendly activities.

Watch KSAT Patty Santos’ live report from the breakfast on GMSA+ in the media player below:

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will make a donation to the St. Philip’s College culinary program. Students and instructors from the program helped with the cooking.

The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation formerly ran the event until it was taken over by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2024.

The rodeo starts on Feb. 12 and ends on March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Read also: