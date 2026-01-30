Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE

CONTENT WARNING: Livestream video and or audio may contain vulgar language.

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds filled downtown San Antonio as part of a nationwide protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lead banner read “From San Antonio to Minneapolis: Stop ICE Terror.”

Chanters yelled “we will not put up with ICE” and “no one is illegal.”

Streets were shut down as protesters marched through downtown, before the crowd returned to Travis Park.

The San Antonio Police Department maintained a presence to ensure the safety of those peacefully protesting, according to a statement from the department.

The protest appears to be peaceful, and no reports of issues have been made at this time.

It comes hours after students at San Antonio schools walked out of class to protest.

Organizers said students at more than 30 local high schools walked out earlier in the day, and some students joined the protest at Travis Park afterward.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

