Several San Antonio businesses expected to close on Friday due to nationwide strike

SAN ANTONIO – Some local businesses in San Antonio have reported that they will not be open on Friday, Jan. 30, or will donate a portion of proceeds to charities supporting immigrants to protest the increased presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the city.

This is part of a nationwide community strike to protest the recent shootings of two citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump, at a White House briefing last week, acknowledged his campaign promise of mass deportations. He also recognized some concern in the country right now with ICE officers after the shootings.

ICE issued the following statement to KSAT last week when asked about a response to the ongoing protests.

“ICE fully supports the right to peaceful protest, but condemns the dangerous and unlawful actions that are obstructing federal operations and endangering the safety of everyone involved, including protesters, bystanders, detainees, and law enforcement officers.”

Here is a list of some local businesses that are taking part in the strike:

There is also expected to be a community protest in Travis Park beginning at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

