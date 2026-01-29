San Antonio family seeks answers after father, a longtime resident, detained by ICE

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is searching for answers after their father, identified by relatives only as Sandro, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as he arrived at work last week.

Sandro’s daughter, Lisset, said her father has lived in the United States for about 30 years, pays taxes and has no criminal record.

She said he has been in the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship, a process she described as lengthy.

ICE detained Sandro on Jan. 21 at an apartment complex near Churchill High School, Lisset said.

“We didn’t anticipate or think that this was possible because me and my sister are citizens, and my mom is a resident here,” she said. “So, we have everything in process to keep him here. His visa was approved. We have everything secured.”

Lisset said her father came to the U.S. when he was 18, along with his siblings, to seek a better life.

“He has everything — all his ducks in a row, basically,” she said. “And we don’t understand why he’s in there.”

The family has turned to social media to share Sandro’s story and connect with others who have faced similar situations.

In one video posted online, Lisset described her father as a “fragile” person who “loves animals” and is “silly.”

“I get messages from people who have gone through this, and it kind of gives us, like, fuel to keep going,” Lisset said.

Lisset said Sandro has diabetes and high blood pressure. For at least three days after his detention, she said he was denied medication for his conditions.

She said he is now being held at the Karnes County Detention Facility.

Lisset said it is working with an attorney to file a petition for a judge to release him and is waiting for a hearing that could take up to three weeks.

“I know he’s really scared,” she said, describing a recent phone call. “I could tell he was crying, for sure. I know he hasn’t slept. I basically just told him that I love him, that I’m doing everything I can to support him.”

KSAT reached out to ICE about Sandro’s detention. An ICE public affairs officer has been in communication with the station and is looking into the situation. Once an update is provided, we will update this story.

Read also: