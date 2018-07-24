Robotic procedure helps esophageal cancer patients recover faster

ATLANTA - Many of the 220,000 cases of esophageal cancer diagnosed annually in the U.S. are in advanced stages by the time patients have any symptoms and seek treatment.

"I was losing weight, wasn't eating right, wasn't hungry," Peter Caron said about the symptoms he had when an endoscopy revealed a 2-inch tumor in his esophagus, which turned out to be cancer.

After chemotherapy and radiation shrunk the tumor, Caron needed a 10-hour surgery to have it removed.

Dr. Manu Sancheti, a thoracic surgeon, at Emory School of Medicine and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, said the surgery is a lengthy and complex procedure.

"Taking out the esophagus and using the stomach as a new esophagus," Sancheti said.

Traditionally done with large incisions across the stomach and chest, Sancheti and his team at Emory University now use robotic technology.

"It allows the articulation for the surgeon to move their hands and fingers in ways they weren't able to do before," Sancheti said.

Going through small incisions on the side, doctors were able to remove the tumor and create Caron's new esophagus.

"They could not see that it spread outside the esophagus, the lymph nodes were clean. I couldn't ask for anything more," Caron said.

Sancheti said performing the surgery robotically means days and not weeks in the hospital.

"Allowing them to get back to a normal lifestyle as soon as possible is really the best reward," he said.

Caron remains closely monitored and has a PET scan every six months.

Caron said he's back to enjoying his favorite foods, like pizza and spaghetti and meatballs.

