Second H-E-B chicken salad recalled for misbranding, undeclared allergens

MIBO Fresh Foods has recalled about 1,460 pounds of salad with chicken products sold at H-E-B due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to a news release, 9.65 ounce clear plastic packages containing H-E-B Meal Simple Chef Salad with Homestyle Ranch Dressing with best by dates of May 18 and May 19, 2019 was affected.

The products subject to recall bare establishment number EST. P-27399 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered by H-E-B when the mislabeled products were being unboxed to be placed on store shelves.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to H-E-B.

This is the second recall involving H-E-B salads in as many days.

On Tuesday, Taylor Farms recalled 1,079 pounds of chicken Caesar salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a news release.

The recall affects H-E-B Shake, Rattle & Bowl Caesar Salad with Chicken with the best by date of May 18, 2019.

