New Cannonball Run Record Set As 3 Guys Drive From New York to California in 27 Hours, 25 Minutes

Three men claim they have broken the record for the "Cannonball Run," racing across the U.S. from New York City to California in 27 hours and 25 minutes. The coast-to-coast trip covered 2,825 miles.

This breaks the previous record of 28 hours and 50 minutes, which was set in 2013, by an hour and 25 minutes.

The men drove a modified Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG to complete the trip. Modifications to the car included outfitting it to take on extra gas.

"The engine (was) modified and we added a 55-gallon fuel tank in the trunk, for a total of 66 gallons and that gives us 700 miles between fill-ups," one of the men said.

The entirety of the trip was meticulously planned, with stops planned in advance and roles for each person in the car designated. Two of the men took turns driving, while the third served as a lookout by using binoculars to see what was ahead.

From coast to coast, the guys made only four stops totaling a little over 22 minutes. They even called ahead to gas stations before stopping for fuel.

They said their average speed was 103 miles per hour. At one point during the drive, they saw speeds of 193 miles per hour, they said.

"We don't pass people with super high speeds," one of the record setters said. "If you driver recklessly, people are going to call the police."

