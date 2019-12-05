Trump Family Outraged at Barron Remark Made During Impeachment Hearing

The Trump family is closing ranks and has come together to condemn Pamela Karlan, the Stanford law professor who mentioned 13-year-old Barron Trump during her remarks made at Wednesday's impeachment hearing.

“He can name his son Barron, but he can't make him a baron,” Karlan said.

The first lady was the first to react, writing on Twitter, “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed.”

Then Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka followed by retweeting the first lady's tweet and adding their own spin.

Vice President Mike Pence also chimed in saying, “I just heard at the hearing today, one of the democrats' witnesses actually used the president and first lady's 13-year-old son to justify their partisan impeachment. Democrats should be ashamed.”

On Wednesday, during the hearing, Karlan issued an apology for her comment, saying, "I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the President's son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the President would apologize for the things he's said wrong but I do regret having said that."

But others have criticized the Trumps for exploiting the controversy.

Kellyanne Conway's husband, George, took on Melania, accusing her of "fake outrage."

"You're amplifying what was a nothingburger reference," he tweeted.

