Are Celebrity Pet Adopters Getting Special Treatment From This Animal Rescue Organization?

A California animal rescue organization has come under fire for giving what its detractors called special treatments to celebrities looking to add a four-legged friend to their families.

The controversy arose after Kris Jenner announced she had adopted a puppy she named Bridgette from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles.

The dog came from the same litter where Chrissy Teigen adopted her new pooch, Petey.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi also adopted a dog, Wally, from Wagmor a few months ago.

Critics are fuming.

“So are these dogs only going to be available for celebrities?” one person wrote on social media.

“Seems as if only the rich and famous get the A Class dogs,” another commented.

Inside Edition’s Jim Moret spoke to Wagmor’s owner Melissa Bacelar about the criticism her business has come under.

“Are you giving celebrities first choice at the cute dogs?” Moret asked.

“It’s not that we gave preferential treatment to celebrities, it’s that these are people that can provide good homes to the dogs,” she said.

Bacelar said DeGeneres texted her about her friends’ search for pups, but noted that of 10 dogs up for adoption at a specific time, six went to non-celebrity homes.

“There are so many dogs that need homes. Let’s just focus on them getting into great homes,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

2-Year-Old Gifted Therapy Dog After Heart Transplant

Stray Dog Wanders Into Home During Storm, Becomes Part of Family

Meet the Dog From 'SNL' Skit That Honored Conan From ISIS Raid