KSAT Insider wins a $100 prepaid gift card from SA Live Prize Wheel

Become an Insider today for free and be eligible to win

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

We're spinning the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel every first Friday of the month, and you could be the next winner. Enter for a chance to win: http://bit.ly/3jDqcmX

KSAT Insider Jacquelyn Wishert has watched KSAT 12 all of her life, and this week, she joined us on SA Live so that we could thank her for her support. Watch her spin and win in the video above.

Jacquelyn is a San Antonio Missions fan. She enjoys reading a good book and attending her nephews’ baseball games at Warren High School.

Thanks to Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure for offering a unique local experience this round. You can learn more about the immersive exhibit in San Antonio at dinosafari.com.

Become the next Prize Wheel winner

The next winner will be selected on Monday, July 3, but you must be a KSAT Insider to win. Visit the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel page to join for free and enter the next round.

Good luck! This next Prize Wheel round features a pair of tickets to watch the iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in concert.

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

