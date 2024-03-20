KSAT Connect users capture stunning sunrise and sunsets

Despite the recent gloomy weather, KSAT Connect users have managed to find a silver lining. Users have uploaded photos of beautiful sunrises and sunsets across town.

KSAT Meteorologists broke down the science behind why some sunrises or sunsets are so colorful.

Recommended Videos

Check out some of these submissions from KSAT Connect users below. You can also find a guide on how to upload your photos as well.

How to post on KSAT Connect:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Weather” as the channel and “Sunrise” or “Sunset” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.