KSAT Connect users capture stunning sunrise and sunsets

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT Connect user shares photo of Sunset at Woodlawn Lake. (Taylor Mcclelland)

Despite the recent gloomy weather, KSAT Connect users have managed to find a silver lining. Users have uploaded photos of beautiful sunrises and sunsets across town.

KSAT Meteorologists broke down the science behind why some sunrises or sunsets are so colorful.

Check out some of these submissions from KSAT Connect users below. You can also find a guide on how to upload your photos as well.

How to post on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Weather” as the channel and “Sunrise” or “Sunset” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Yet another beautiful Hill Country almost spring sunrise.

San Antonio
Summerheat

Good Morning from our Back Deck Canyon Lake

San Antonio
Steve Bird

Sunrise over Zachry Group corporate campus.

San Antonio
Debra Settles

Beautiful morning at the Army Residence Community

San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

A Beautiful Crisp Monday evening at Woodlawn Lake.

San Antonio
J. Moreno

Sunset reflecting on clouds.

San Antonio
MaryRamir

Kerr County gorgeous 7:35am Sunrise

Harper
lhaag

Sunset over Cibolo

San Antonio

About the Author:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

