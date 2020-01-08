KSAT Community spotlight feature: 100 Club of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Since 1973, the 100 Club of San Antonio has been a comfort and support system for families of fallen police officers and firefighters.

On Friday, Jan. 17, you can help the 100 Club of San Antonio continue their support by attending the Boots and Badges Casino Bash at the Witte Museum, Mays Family Center.

Guests will enjoy an eventful night of casino games, live music, silent and live auctions and raffle prizes at the Casino Bash.

The 100 Club of San Antonio is 100% funded through contributions and is a 501(c)3 non-profit, citizen-based organization serving Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement and Firefighters in Bexar County.

Click here to purchase your ticket to the Boots & Badges Casino Bash.

For more information, visit 100clubsa.org or call 210-340-0100.