KSAT Community partners with SA Food Bank, Spurs Give to help feed families during summer

SAN ANTONIO – Help ensure kids are well-nourished this summer.

KSAT Community is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank in the “Spurs Cafe - Spurs Give Together Fund" as the need for food assistance continues to grow in San Antonio amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the end of June, the San Antonio Food Bank will be utilizing donated funds to partner with restaurants who will use their kitchens and chefs to create scratch, nutritious, ready-to-heat prepared meals for those in need.

Restaurants preparing the meals include Botika, Bistro09, Guerilla Gourmet Kuriya at Cherrity Bar, Nonna Osteria and Pharm Table.

In May, Spurs Give and The Tim Duncan Foundation matched donations of $200,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank as part of the new Spurs Café initiative. Spurs Cafe is a new initiative to utilize restaurants to prepare meals to those in need in San Antonio.

“Spurs Give is proud to have teamed up with the Tim Duncan Foundation to form the “Spurs Café” initiative. With this donation, the Food Bank will deliver food daily for the next month from six local restaurants to hundreds of low-income family complexes across the city," said Jennifer Regnier, executive director of Spurs Give. “With one in four children not knowing where their next meal is coming from, our initiative was never a question of if but when.”

With this generous donation, SA Food Bank will deliver 25,000 meals to families living in low-income apartment complexes across San Antonio.

How to get involved:

Support your local restaurants by ordering curbside or delivery.

Donate and provide more meals.

To continue feeding more under-served families and children throughout the summer, there is now a donation page where you can give monetary donations that provide meals for our community.

According to SA Food Bank, 200,000 kids in Bexar County are at risk for hunger this summer and nearly 600,000 individuals are at risk for hunger across southwest Texas this summer, a third of which are children.

For every one dollar donated, seven meals will be provided.

Meals will be dropped at each of the following Prospera complexes, Country Club Village, Renaissance Village Apartments, Sutton Square Duplexes, Vista Verde Apartments, West Avenue Apartments and Arbor Place.

To find out how you can support Prospera’s mission to provide safe, high-quality, affordable housing with supportive services to those in need click here.

