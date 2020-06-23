Snap a selfie: Who do you wear a face mask for? We want to know

SAN ANTONIO – It’s simple. When we wear masks, we protect each other from getting COVID-19.

Who do you protect? Your children, friends, coworkers, grandparents?

University Health System’s new campaign, Why I Wear A Mask SA, encourages the community to continue wearing face masks due to the rising number of positive cases for the coronavirus in San Antonio.

We want to hear from you! (And see you in your mask!)

“We’ve had to learn a lot in a very short time about this deadly new virus,” said Elizabeth Allen, public relations manager at University Health System. “We’re still learning. But one of the things we know for sure: appropriate mask use is a proven and important part of stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

With infection rates and hospitalizations increasing at an alarming rate, it is more important than ever to observe social distancing.

University Health System suggests wearing a face mask when in public or any time six feet of physical distance is hard to maintain.

Wearing a mask is important since it protects others and helps to reduce your own risk of infection.

Tell us why you wear a mask, it could be for someone special in your life or because you care about our community and want to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

How it works:

Take a selfie in your mask and share on social media platforms. There is also a gallery listed below where you can upload selfies with your face mask on. In the caption, tell us why you wear your mask. Be sure to use the hashtag #WhyIWearAMaskSA. Click the hashtag #WhyIWearAMaskSA to learn why others in San Antonio wear a mask.

