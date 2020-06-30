Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in SA is going virtual this September; Fourth of July special discount

SAN ANTONIO – The 7th Annual Head for the Cure 5K - San Antonio will be having its first Virtual 5K on Sept. 26.

To ignite participation, the foundation is offering a one-time discount code “JULY4″(case sensitive) to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The code expires on Monday, July 6. To register for the event, visit the Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk website.

The interactive event on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. will take place on Facebook Live and YouTube for the at-home 5K where Head for the Cure 5K will share stories from survivors and team captains.

Head for the Cure 5K will be mailing all shirts and medals to each participant after the race.

How to participate in the virtual 5K

Go for a run, walk, ride a bike or simply do any physical activity of your choice the week leading up to the event. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged.

Snap a selfie and share it on Facebook during the virtual event using and tag @headforthecure.

Invite friends to attend the Facebook Live event or watch on YouTube.

During the Virtual 5K:

Join the group on Facebook Live or YouTube on Sept. 26, comment and share on social media.

Comment on the live video during the virtual 5K and share what the fight against brain cancer means to you.

Share the selfie from your workout to the Head for the Cure - San Antonio event page and tag @headforthecure.

