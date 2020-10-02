KSAT Community update: University Health System partners with Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez for a drive-thru flu shot drive

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need to get your flu shot?

Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez is partnering with KSAT Community partner University Health System to host a drive-thru flu shot drive on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Medical professionals from University Health System will set up in the Nelson Wolff Stadium parking lot to administer flu shots, with participants receiving their shot in their own vehicle.

Most major insurances are accepted, and vaccines will be available for those without insurance.

“Health experts are urging everyone to get a flu vaccination to reduce the potential of overlapping epidemics, which could be devastating for our community,” said Commissioner Justin Rodriguez. "We are providing low-cost and no-cost options and targeting the most at-risk and underserved to ensure everyone has the opportunity to reduce transmission rates and the severity of respiratory illnesses.”

To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and proper social distancing practices are followed for media, participants and volunteers at the event.

This event is possible through additional support from the City of San Antonio, the San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Public Works, the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management and University Health System.

For additional questions on registering for the drive, call 210-358-7020. This event is open to the public, although an appointment is required. To register for the event, click here.

