‘Share the Shoes’ collection drive receives 2,070 shoes for Zapatos

SAN ANTONIO – This holiday season, KSAT Community held its annual ‘Share the Shoes’ drive with SAPD substations to benefit Zapatos, Inc.

With help from the community of San Antonio, 2,070 shoes were collected for children on all ages.

“We have approximately 2,070 shoes that have been donated, it was double of what we did last year,” said SAPD Officer Doug Greene.

Vans and police cars were being loaded up this morning throughout San Antonio to help distribute the shoes to the six SAPD substations.

“It just tells you how much I love this city,” Officer Greene said. “Just great people here and when hard times come, everybody steps up and we are so grateful for them and we are so grateful to KSAT.”

To learn more about Zapatos, click or tap here.

