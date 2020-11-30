KSAT Community: AT&T Center gives community new holiday light experience with Illumi-Night

SAN ANTONIO – Interested in seeing holiday lights with the family?

KSAT Community is highlighting Illumi-Night: A Magical Drive-Thru Experience, which is a perfect family activity for those staying close to home this holiday season.

Without leaving their car, guests can have an illuminated journey to the North Pole with a mile-long light display that surrounds the AT&T Center with more than 4 million twinkling lights.

Safely enjoy the wonder, photo opportunities, and curbside treats while you cruise along a contactless engaging event. ‘Tis the season to embark on this unique Magical Drive-Thru Experience.

Illumi-Night costs $35.50 per vehicle and reservations must be made online. The event runs through Jan. 3, with gates opening at 6 p.m. daily.

Half of the proceeds are donated to Spurs Give, the Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s nonprofit partner. To purchase tickets, click here.

[Related: SAPD teams up with KSAT Community in annual ‘Share the Shoes’ drive, KSAT Community spotlight: Help SA Youth stuff stockings for children this holiday season, Gotcha Covered asks the community to donate new or gently-used clothing for individuals most in need]

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.