Gotcha Covered asks the community to donate new or gently-used clothing for annual drive Sunday, Dec. 6

SAN ANTONIO – This holiday season, KSAT Community is partnering with local nonprofit, Gotcha Covered to invite the community to help those in need right here in San Antonio.

As individuals face hunger on a daily basis and with those without jobs due to COVID-19, now is the time to change lives and spread joy.

“There has never been a time that Gotcha Covered has been as desperately needed as it is right now,” said Howie Nestel, founder of Gotcha Covered, which is now in its 24th year.

On Sunday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can change lives with Gotcha Covered by donating new or gently-used clothing, personal hygiene products and non-perishable food items.

This one-day initiative collects items needed most for the most vulnerable in our community with donations benefitting San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope and Battered Women and Children’s Shelter.

It is one of the longest-running, largest holiday collection drives in San Antonio.

“COVID is not going to stop us,” said Nestel. “We are going to mask up our volunteers. Adhere to social distancing guidelines. And we will remove your donations from your trunk for you. You never need to leave your driver’s seat.”

Gotcha Covered nonprofit partners are requesting donations including:

New and used clothing

Coats/shoes/blankets

Canned foods/peanut butter/tuna

Baby formula, diapers

Personal hygiene products

Towels, sheets

Paper goods

Car seats, strollers

New packages of socks and underwear for men, women and children

Trucks will be collecting the donations at Park North Shopping Center, 842 NW Loop 410 at Blanco Road (Behind Aloft Hotel, near Alamo Drafthouse) on the event day.

To learn more about Gotcha Covered, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.