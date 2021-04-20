KSAT Community spotlight: Providence Place

SAN ANTONIO – In this nonprofit spotlight, KSAT Community is highlighting Providence Place, a licensed child placement agency in San Antonio.

Providence Place has placed more than 6,000 children in loving homes. The nonprofit is a professional adoption agency fully licensed by the state of Texas and recognized as a pioneer in an open adoption with a reputation for integrity.

“We support young adults with disabilities, helping young families become better informed about child care, and provide a safe haven for women who have survived human trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence,” said a representative for Providence Place. “We are centered in God’s love, having been called by God to care for those in need.”

The group offers resources in adoption planning, counseling, mental health support, financial assistance for maternity-related expenses, legal services and referrals, life skills training, parenting classes/prenatal care, substance abuse treatment referrals, transportation to/from medical appointments, and post-adoption services.

Eligibility

The following individuals are eligible for the Parenting with a Purpose program:

Pregnant mother.

Biological father of the unborn child.

Biological parents (mother or father) of a child under 36 months old.

Adoptive parent of a child of any age who received placement of a minor child within the last 24 months.

All participants must be a United States citizen or a Qualified Alien to receive services from Providence Place.

To learn more about Providence Place, visit provplace.org. If you are interested in making a donation, click here.

