Senior Planet invites community to participate in town hall Wednesday over inequities of digital access for older adults

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have any seniors in your life that need assistance using digital resource?

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP is hosting a live, interactive telephone town hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

The town hall will discuss digital inclusion, prioritizing funding for services for older adults and the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

This is the first of three telephone town halls designed to engage and inform the community on the inequities of digital access for older adults, the importance of changing the way we age and the work happening at Senior Planet from AARP in San Antonio to keep older adults active and connected.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the town hall via phone or online by clicking here.

The event will be streamed online in English and Spanish. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions live on the call and participate in poll questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register here to receive a phone call shortly before the event starts. Registration closes 24 hours before the event.

Town hall participants can also call 833-946-1519 for English and 833-946-1527 for Spanish at the start of the event.

Senior Planet from AARP is the flagship program of OATS from AARP and offers programming for older adults to achieve measurable change in one or more areas of their lives in health and wellness, social engagement, financial security, civic participation and creative expression.



