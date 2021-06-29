Interested in volunteering? The San Antonio Food Bank needs your help

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is asking the community to help sign up for volunteer shifts throughout the summer to keep up with the demand for food assistance.

“Volunteering has so many wins: proven health benefits for the individual when the service is given altruistically; helps the Food Bank be incredibly efficient in meeting the need; and builds community amongst neighbors who might not otherwise work next to each other. Join us and reap the benefits,” said Eric S. Cooper President & CEO for San Antonio Food Bank.

The San Antonio Food Bank’s volunteer opportunities range from our sorting room, warehouse, garden and farm areas, our community kitchen, and even at the off-site community kitchen at Haven for Hope.

Whether you’re an individual, group, or company there are many opportunities to volunteer.

Shown below are some of the most needed locations that need help with volunteers

The Food Bank kitchen at Haven for Hope homeless shelter (Must be 15 years or older)

Available shifts include the following:

Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Najim Children’s Meals Kitchen at the Food Bank’s main campus (Must be 16 years or older)

Morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mega mobile food distributions, each Friday -- sites can vary (Must be 13 years or older and accompanied by a parent)

Morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to SA Food Bank, masks are optional for outdoor activities but are still required for indoor activities since volunteers are in a congregated space.

To sign up for a volunteer position with the San Antonio Food Bank, click or tap here.

