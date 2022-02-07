Heart attack symptoms for men and women to look out for

Did you know that heart disease kills one out of every four people who die in the United States each year?

During American Heart Month — observed throughout February each year — University Health will be working with its partners to spread the word about ways to lower your risk.

“While heredity is a contributor to heart disease risk, important and controllable factors are high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and obesity, said Dr. Hinan Ahmed, medical director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at University Health.

Heart attack symptoms can differ for men and women, but the most common symptom for both is chest pain. Women might also have non-chest pain symptoms and less obvious warning signs.

“How can we tackle these problems? The best way to not have heart disease is to prevent it in the first place,” Dr. Ahmed said. “Let’s start early, let’s eat healthy, let’s exercise regularly, let’s keep our risk factors under control, and we can prevent heart disease.”

How do I know if I’m having a heart attack?

Symptoms in women

Chest pain, but not always

Extreme fatigue

Fainting

Pain or pressure in the lower chest or upper abdomen

Jaw, neck or upper back pain

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Indigestion

Symptoms in men

Squeezing chest pressure or pain

Jaw, neck or back pain

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

I’m having a heart attack, what next?

If you experience any of these heart attack signs or symptoms:

Dial 911 immediately, follow the operator’s instructions and get to a hospital right away.

Don’t drive yourself to the hospital.

Try to stay as calm as possible and take deep, slow breaths while you wait for the emergency responders.

