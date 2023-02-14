Scholarship opens to provide childcare funds to Bexar County parents enrolled in school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As a way to assist parents who are seeking a degree or job training, the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is providing scholarships to cover the cost of childcare.

From now until April 24, parents who are enrolled in college full-time or working and enrolled part-time can apply for the child care scholarship.

According to United Way officials, the scholarship provides parents the opportunity to further their education and provide a stronger foundation for their family.

To be eligible for the scholarship you must meet the following criteria:

Pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree for the first time or attending a workforce development training program (training program must take place over a minimum of 4 months)

Enrolled with an academic institution or workforce development program (Minimum of 12 hours per semester if not also working, Minimum of 6 hours per semester if working a minimum of 19 hours per week.)

Committed to maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5.

Have demonstrated financial need (applicant will be required to submit household income and expenses during the application process.)

Completed FAFSA application.

Not enrolled in any other subsidized child care program.

A citizen or legal resident of the United States and a resident of Bexar County.

If you are selected for the scholarship, The United Way requires parents to complete a financial literacy course, meet with a United Way child care scholarship coordinator monthly and complete a brief career development worksheet with women mentors.

To apply for the scholarship, visit The United Way’s website.