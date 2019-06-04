Animal Defense League of Texas to hold second annual Puppy & Kitten Feedathon

SAN ANTONIO - Kitten and puppy season may be cute, but thousands of kittens and puppies in San Antonio are orphaned every year and left vulnerable.

To help raise public awareness for the kittens and puppies that are left homeless, the Animal Defense League of Texas will kick off its second annual Puppy & Kitten Feedathon June 27-28.

Join ADL for a fun day filled with games and prizes, visit adoptable pets and tour the hospital nursery.

"ADL’s second annual Puppy & Kitten Feedathon presented by KSAT Community is about raising awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets in our community, educating the public about conditions of the stray and feral cat and dog populations in San Antonio," said Jessica Anderson, development and marketing manager at Animal Defense League of Texas.

ADL's Puppy & Kitten Feedathon

Dates: Thursday, June 27 - Friday, June 28

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 11300 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio (ADL)

"We promote foster and volunteer opportunities at ADL," Anderson said. "We also take this opportunity to give our wonderful foster families a bit of a break."

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

For more information, visit adltexas.org or call 210-655-1481.

