New Haven for Hope, Puppy Food Bank initiative helps homeless people keep pets during housing search

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope and the Puppy Food Bank are teaming up to launch a unique kennel program to help people experiencing homelessness keep their pets while they seek permanent housing.

The three-year partnership provides food, shelter and veterinary care for animals while their owners seek a permanent home.

Many shelters do not accept pets, which limits the places people experiencing homelessness can go with their pets.

“This is a very important journey for them,” said Rhonda Mundhenk, president and CEO of Haven for Hope. “These are very important life transitions, and to have a companion that can encourage you along the way is part of what makes folks successful.”

The kennel can house up to 22 dogs and 10 cats at a time for people experiencing homelessness.

“I think it means everything to the folks who are here with their pets, and it means everything to the organization because we understand the importance of those bonds,” Mundhenk said.

For more information, visit Haven for Hope’s campus on the West Side.

