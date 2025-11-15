Rise in elderly homelessness prompts Haven for Hope to launch Young at Heart program

SAN ANTONIO – The number of elderly people experiencing homelessness is rising, which is why Haven for Hope created an entire program for that age group.

The Young at Heart program was officially launched in late August 2025, and since then, it has provided housing for 16 individuals.

Prior to this, a pilot program was initiated in 2024. Between October 2024 and September 2025, Haven for Hope housed 69 people through the Young at Heart Program.

KSAT was invited to see one of those clients’ new apartments.

Jim Fouts has a space all to himself, the first real home he’s had in a long time. He just moved into his new place this month.

“You gotta believe me, being on the street sucks. Cause I’ve been there,” he said.

When Fouts arrived at Haven for Hope last year, it was good timing because the shelter was just creating its Young at Heart program specifically for people ages 65 and up.

“These are our parents, our grandparents. They’re the caregiver generation, the baby boomers, and now, unfortunately, we’re seeing they’re the largest population that’s growing and experiencing homelessness. That means there’s not many people caring for them,” said Jessie Burdon, Haven for Hope’s senior director of case management.

Burdon said that individuals in this age group who arrive at the shelter are assigned case managers who prioritize their housing needs and assist in organizing their documents and income.

Fouts was shocked to see how fast his case worker was able to get him situated in a new place.

“It feels good to have a place to say, ‘That’s my address.’ It brings me a sense of accomplishment,” he said.

His care is long-term, even after he left Haven. Fouts now has a permanent housing caseworker.

“He asks if I’m getting my medicine OK, and if I’ve been to see the doctor, and he checks to make sure that if I need any help to get food and things like that,” Fouts said.

“Connecting to Center for Healthcare Services for that mental health support, connecting to primary care for the physical health,” Burdon said.

Haven for Hope partners with other community organizations to make this all a reality. That includes Adult Protective Services, AACOG, Successfully Aging and Living in San Antonio, and more.

To other people his age who are struggling, Fouts said, “You just have to say, ‘I need help.’ It’s not so difficult. And they’d say, ‘Well, we’re not judging you on that.’”

Read also: