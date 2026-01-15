Educators can cash in on new school vouchers in Texas by becoming vendors offering services

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and educators can cash in on the Education Savings Account program passed by the state Legislature, also known informally as school vouchers.

The students that will get around $10,000 on average for non-public schools will also be able to spend that money on specific tutors or even mental health resources.

However, a lot of educators that could provide those services don’t know the opportunity exists.

“I was a teacher for six years. I taught mostly high school English, some middle school reading intervention and special education. I often also did tutoring outside of work,” said Zoe Alterman Grewing.

Grewing left the business to get another degree and become a mom. When she heard Education Savings Accounts passed in Texas, she didn’t think that would affect her.

“I had no idea, nor do a lot of my friends who are teachers had any idea, that there’s an opportunity here for teachers to be able to earn extra revenue doing something that they love,” she said.

She knows the new law is controversial, as opponents say it takes funds away from public schools.

It’s something she worries about, too, but she is focusing on any upsides, like being able to offer her services to kids who might never have been able to afford private school or tutoring.

“The way that I look at it is the law did pass and it’s here to stay, so we have to meet the moment. And for me, meeting the moment means expanding access for both families and teachers,” Grewing said. “So I’m really committed to being a person who can help do that.”

Grewing is applying to be on the list of tutors that students can now choose from when spending their Education Savings Account money.

She will hopefully tutor in English, reading and college readiness.

“Tutoring runs, you know, $50 to $100 an hour typically. So as someone who taught in Title 1 schools, I would love to be able to bring that source for families who might not usually be able to afford that,” she said.

Grewing said this could also be a great side gig for current teachers.

“A lot of teachers have side gigs. That is very common. As we know, teachers in my opinion aren’t paid enough,” Grewing said.

There are lots of options when it comes to services they can provide.

“Whether it’s tutoring, whether it is instructional support, they can provide curriculum support, curriculum design, mental health services,” said Raymond Tijerina with the nonprofit School Discovery Network.

School Discovery Network helps families find the school that’s best for their child. The team is now trying to get the word out to educators about this opportunity.

“I mean, they don’t get paid enough at all,” Tijerina said. “So this is another way for them to create another revenue stream for themselves. Certified teachers of the state of Texas come in, apply with the state to become a vendor.”

School Discovery Network is holding a town hall once a month for the next three months, showing teachers how to apply and even how to open their own business. The first town hall was last Thursday.

“I would encourage people to look into the savings accounts,” Grewing said.

“The money is there; it’s passed. Let’s get as much of that money here in Bexar County to help our families as much as we can,” Tijerina said.

The Teacher Town Hall series will happen from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on three upcoming Thursdays: Feb. 12, March 19 and April 16.

“It’s free food, free drinks and they come out and learn a little bit,” Tijerina said.

The School Discovery Network will announce locations soon.

There is also a School Discovery Day coming up for families Saturday, Jan. 24, where Odyssey, the company rolling out the Education Savings Accounts, will be there to answer questions directly.

Information can be found on the School Discovery Network’s website.

