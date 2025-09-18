Students with disabilities hope for expanded opportunities through school vouchers

SAN ANTONIO – Some Texas families could receive up to $30,000 toward their student’s education if they qualify for the highest amount of funding offered under the Education Savings Account Program, also known as school vouchers.

The program will offer families an opportunity to apply for state funds for their child’s education, whether they are homeschooled, attend private school or have a disability.

Students with disabilities, who come from low-income families and plan to attend private school, have the potential to receive the most amount of money through the program.

“If the student has a disability, then depending on what it says in their IEP (Individualized Education Program), like what services they would need, they could be eligible for up to $30,000 per year,” advocate Inga Cotton said.

Cotton is the founder of the School Discovery Network, an organization providing information for parents and caregivers so they can find schools that are the right fit for their children.

The network has hosted several free town halls since the program was signed into law, for parents to get more information on the program and ask any questions they may have.

“The student (with a disability) needs to get that initial evaluation and that’s actually done at their local school district, even if they never intend to enroll at their school district,” Cotton said. “Then, the TEA will study that and score it and (decide if) you’re eligible for additional funds in your ESA.”

It’s unclear which private schools will accept the ESA fund.

Additionally, even if a school is part of the program, private schools can choose not to accept a student for several reasons, including a disability.

Assessment Intervention Management, which provides evaluations, services and support for students with special needs, will partner with the School Discovery Network to assist families in disability evaluations.

“If a child that has special needs can benefit from a school that is a private school and the family feels that that is the best place for their child,” executive director Bea Fallis said, “this program will give them the financial freedom to make that choice.”

The program stands to help students like Eva Frers, who have special needs and are attending private school as an alternative to public school education.

“I have autism and I also have a few other disorders that really, really hinder my ability to fully learn in a public school environment,” Frers said.

Frers’ mom Deborah Balli took her out of public school and enrolled her at Fusion Academy ahead of this school year. The high cost, however, presents a potential obstacle for her to continue to be enrolled next year.

“I had to be straight with her and tell her I cannot commit for more than one year,” Balli said. “You know, let’s see how it goes. But I took out some loans just to make it happen.”

Frers is excited about her first year at the school and hopes to continue attending.

“The year has been really, really amazing,” Frers said. “I’ve had a lot of friends, and the teachers are amazing. I’ve been completely on top of all my work and it’s been insane because I was never able to do that.”

The high cost of private school and the possibility that the school may choose not to accept school vouchers has the family worried Frers may not be able to continue.

“It’s scary to think we might have to go back to the drawing board,” Balli said.

It is in part why Assessment Intervention Management is partnering with the School Discovery Network to keep parents informed as applications open next year.

“I think the state wanted to create an incentive for private schools to be more welcome to students that have differences,” Cotton said.

Another town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Fusion Academy, 227 N. Loop 1604 E in San Antonio.