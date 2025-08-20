Questions about school vouchers? Town hall on North Side will provide answers

San Antonio – Families seeking more information about the new education savings accounts or school vouchers can attend a town hall on the North Side on Thursday.

The school voucher town hall will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Vineyard Christian School, 15310 Huebner Road near Churchill Estates Boulevard.

Families with children with disabilities or multiple children could benefit from the school vouchers.

The School Discovery Network is preparing families so that when enrollment in the program opens, they can apply.

Inga Cotton with School Discovery Network says the main questions they’re asked deal with money.

“They want to know how much money it is. It’s roughly $10,000 per year per student to pay tuition or other expenses at an accredited private school,” Cotton said.

There are exceptions — money for students with disabilities can range up to $30,000. Homeschooled kids are also eligible for $2,000.

“The other question is about eligibility. If a child is in Pre-K through 12th grade and they are U.S. citizens who can prove residency, those students are eligible,” Cotton said.

Many people also ask about the sign-up timeline, she said.

“We can’t answer yet, but the idea is that in a year from now, there will be kids going to private schools with their tuition paid for by the state,” she said.

Information in Thursday’s town hall will be available in Spanish.

The School Discovery Network will continue to have more town halls and keep the community informed.

